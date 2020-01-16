‘You Just Called Me A Liar’: Former Native-American Elizabeth Warren Explodes At Bernie On Hot Mic

Having spent most of her political career lying about her heritage to get ahead, Sen. Elizabeth Warren was caught on a hot mic seconds after Tuesday’s Democrat debate seething with fury and accusing Bernie Sanders of calling her a liar on national TV.

Considering her level of righteous indignation, the question must be asked: Doesn’t Elizabeth Warren realize the whole country knows she is a stone-cold liar?

Warren, who was forced to admit last year that she is no more Native-American than the average blonde-haired and blue-eyed American, dropped the liar-liar-pants-on-fire hammer on Senator Bernie Sanders last night in what was by far the most entertaining part of the entire night’s Democratic debate.

24 hours after the Democrat debate, CNN released the audio to go with the awkward viral moment following the debate when Warren refused to shake hands with Sanders.

CNN reports that the conversation was not captured on the primary audio feed from the candidates’ podiums. After the debate, CNN did an inventory of the audio equipment that was used and found two backup recordings from the microphones Sanders and Warren were wearing.

CNN then synchronized the audio recordings with the footage that was broadcast live on Tuesday night.

The conversation played out on the debate stage, in public view, and occurred before Sanders and Warren’s clip-on microphones were removed.

Here’s what was said…

WARREN: I think you called me a liar on national TV SANDERS: What? WARREN: I think you called me a liar on national TV SANDERS: You know, let’s not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion. WARREN: Anytime. SANDERS: You called me a liar. You told me — all right, let’s not do it now. STEYER: I don’t want to get in the middle I just want to say hi Bernie. SANDERS: Yeah good okay.

“I don’t want to get in the middle. I just want to say hi Bernie.” is a big mood.pic.twitter.com/16SbIYtj06 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) January 16, 2020

Aside from the he-said-she-said nature of the accusations, we have to admit the most comedic aspect was billionaire Tom Steyer caught awkwardly in the middle of these two soak-the-rich socialists.