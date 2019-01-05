Yellow Vests Warn Macron To Stop Treating People Like Beggars

An activist group associated with the Yellow Vests has written an open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, warning him against treating the people like beggars

The group called ‘Angry France’ have also rejected an invitation to take part in Macon’s nationwide debate and have demanded a major tax reduction.

They described the debate as a “political trap” designed to drown the issue that terrifies the head of state so much.

The protesters were back on the streets again on Saturday as a government spokesman denounced them as hard-liners who wanted only to bring down the government.

RT reports: The missive was posted in the Angry France group on Facebook, which unites almost 300,000 supporters of the Yellow Vest movement, and was also sent to the local media late on Thursday.

“Anger will turn into hatred if you continue, from your pedestal, you and your associates, to look at little people like beggars,” the protesters warned Macron.

The 3-page manifesto by Angry France also turned down Macron’s invitation to take part in the national debate, which the president ordered in response to the violent protests that gripped the country every week-end since November.

The debate was a “political trap” designed to drown the issue that “terrifies” the head of state so much, the letter read.

The Yellow West activists also demanded a “significant reduction in all taxes on essential goods” for the French people paired with an equally significant reduction in pensions and salaries for the elected politicians and senior civil servants.

Protests in France appeared to be calming down recently, but Yellow Vest activists have been posting calls on social media for new rallies to take place on the first Saturday of 2019 in Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Strasbourg and other cities.

The Yellow West movement, which got its name after the high-visibility jackets worn by the demonstrators, kicked off in November over a proposed hike in fuel taxes. As protests got increasingly violent and spanned more and more cities, the government dropped the planned increase.

Demonstrations continued due to the movement already morphing into wider discontent with Macron’s pro-business agenda, decline in living standards and growing inequality.