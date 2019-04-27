The Yellow Vests have taken to the streets in Paris and other French cities for the 24th straight weekend despite Emmanuel Macron ‘s attempts to placate the protest movement with promises of lower taxes.
Dismissing the French President’s speech on Thursday, the activists called for the demonstrations to continue on Saturday.
RT reports: The demonstrators who assembled in Paris, Toulouse and Strasbourg on Saturday appear to signal that despite the French president’s recent concessions to the group, the Yellow Vest movement is alive and well.
Oh Thursday, Macron held the first major press conference of his two-year presidency, in which he announced that he wanted to implement “significant” income tax cuts. The televised conference, however, was not well received among those who have turned out week after week to demonstrate against Macron’s business-friendly austerity measures.
AFP, after interviewing a dozen Yellow Vests in the south of France about their opinion of the press conference, reported that activists thought Macron’s olive branch was “rubbish.”
Jérémy Clément, regularly cited as a spokesperson for the movement, told the news agency that “the President has understood our claims, but he hasn’t provided the answers to them.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Yellow Vests Reject Macron’s ‘Rubbish’ Olive Branch – Take To The Streets For 24th Consecutive Week - April 27, 2019
- Russia Warns That ISIS & Al-Qaeda Are Establishing Foothold In Latin America - April 26, 2019
- Saudi Execution Victims Told Judges That Confessions Were False & Had Been Obtained Under Torture - April 26, 2019