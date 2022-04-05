‘XX Chromosomes, No Tallywhacker’: Rep. Cawthorn Eloquently Defines ‘What a Woman Is’ For Congress

North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn provided an eloquent definition of “what a woman is” and “what a woman is not” for Congress.

The far-left may be unable to provide a working definition of what a woman is, but North Carolina’s plain speaking freshman Congressman has no such problems.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Rep. Cawthorn defined a woman as a person with “XX chromosomes” and “no tallywhacker” during a speech on the House floor Monday.

“Madame Speaker,” Cawthorn began, “the left has ripped away the pen of truth from the Author of Life.” (Cawthorn describes himself as a devout Christian and frequently includes biblical references in his speeches.)

“They’re exchanged natural science for a party platform and declared war on biology,” he continued. “You can’t even define what a woman is! You might amend a bill, but you’ll never amend biology.”

Cawthorn then offered his own definition of a woman. “Take notes, Madam Speaker,” he said, “I’m about to define what a woman is for you: XX chromosomes, no tallywhacker.“

WATCH:

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn): "You might amend a bill, but you'll never amend biology. Science is not Burger King. You can't just have it your way…take notes Madame Speaker, I'm about to define what a woman is for you." pic.twitter.com/kPlUV2FALi — CSPAN (@cspan) April 4, 2022

Cawthorn’s comments come two weeks after far-left SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson refused to provide a definition of a woman because she is “not a biologist.“

Cawthorn made headlines last week when he accused D.C. elites of inviting him to orgies and using cocaine in front of him.