WWIII: NATO to Deploy 10,000 Troops to Ukraine

NATO is preparing to deploy over 10,000 troops to Ukraine in anticipation of World War 3, according to reports.

Polish news outlet Onet reports that President of Poland Andrzej Duda is waiting on a green light from the White House to allow him to create a no fly zone in the area.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Created by the Polish Ministry of Defense, the plan would involve deploying 10,000 NATO troops formed of an international contingent to Ukraine to “protect humanitarian corridors” and enforce a no fly zone over them.

“It means setting up military units, at a distance from the frontlines, that would be tasked with defending humanitarian convoys with food and medicine and the ones allowing civilians to escape danger,” the Polish article states.

Summit.news reports: Of course, the official reason for sending the troops and the real reason could very well be somewhat different in nature.

According to ReMix News, “One of the scenarios includes implementing a no-fly zone over the largest of Ukraine’s cities, which would mark a serious escalation and likely a direct conflict with Russia.”

The plan is seemingly on hiatus because of a disagreement between President Duda and the Ministry of Defence with Law and Justice (PiS) leadership because Duda wants Washington’s approval before going ahead.

According to the report, the White House will consider the plan before Thursday’s NATO summit in Brussels before a decision is made.

PiS head Jaroslaw Kaczynski previously visited Kiev, where he appealed to NATO powers to implement the “peace mission.”

“I would like to appeal to conscience of the European leaders. I think that it is necessary to have a peace mission: NATO, possibly some wider international structure. But a mission that will be able to defend itself, which will operate on Ukrainian territory,” said Kaczynski.