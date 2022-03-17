WWIII: Biden Deploys THOUSANDS of Troops to Australia To Prepare for ‘Giant War’ With China

President Biden has deployed thousands of troops to Australia in anticipation of a ‘giant war’ with China next year, according to reports.

“The contingent is part of an ongoing US initiative in the Indo-Pacific region to prepare for a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan in coming years,” reports the Daily Mail.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

The report notes that 1000 marines have already arrived in Australia.

Summit.news reports: Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton warned Wednesday that Beijing may look to annex Taiwan while the eyes of the world are on the conflict in Ukraine.

China has signalled that it could use nuclear weapons in response to the AUKUS security pact between Australia, America and Britain, which sees the former receiving nuclear powered submarines in years to come.

Meanwhile, Nato head Jens Stoltenberg announced Tuesday that China must “clearly condemn” the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“China has an obligation as a member of the UN Security Council to actually support and uphold international law and the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a blatant violation of the international law,” Stoltenberg declared.

The U.S. also declared this week that China will ‘face consequences’ if it supports Russia evading sanctions.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian responded but saying “the US … creating and spreading false information”.

Joe Biden yesterday signed off on $13.6 billion going to Ukraine from ‘security assistance’.

Russia has signalled that any country seen to be helping Ukraine will be considered as entering the conflict.