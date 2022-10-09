WWE Wrestler Dies ‘Suddenly and Unexpectedly’ After Receiving Jab

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee Watson passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 30 this week.

Sara’s mother, Terri Lee shared the tragic news on Facebook on Thursday but did not provide any details as to the cause of death.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” she wrote.

“We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: A GoFundMe page was set up by Bull James on behalf of Sara’s husband, Cory Weston.

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee,” an entry on the fundraising page read. “As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it. The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different.”

In 2017, Sara married a former wrestler, Cory Weston. They had three kids and a dog.

WWE paid a tribute to Sara following her sudden death.

“WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans,” WWE tweeted.