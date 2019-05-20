WW3: President Trump Warns “Official End of Iran”

President Trump has warned the Iranian regime that if they continue to threaten America it will be the “official end of Iran.”
After several weeks of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, Trump tweeted out a stark warning on Sunday:
“If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This comes after Ayatollah Khamenei issued a few threats of his own.
