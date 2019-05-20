WW3: President Trump Warns “Official End of Iran”

President Trump has warned the Iranian regime that if they continue to threaten America it will be the “official end of Iran.”

After several weeks of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, Trump tweeted out a stark warning on Sunday:

“If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!”

If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This comes after Ayatollah Khamenei issued a few threats of his own.

U.S. govt needs to make uproar. They say: our behavior changed Iran. Yes: Iranians’ abhorrence towards U.S. increased 10 times & U.S.’s chance of infringing on Iran’s interests got slim; our youth’s determination to be prepared & our armed forces’ vigilance have increased. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 14, 2019