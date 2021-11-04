WW3: China Orders Citizens to Stockpile Food in Readiness for ‘Coming Emergency’

While the Biden administration has attempted to downplay the issue, China is now urging its citizens to prepare for an imminent ‘winter emergency’ by stockpiling food and water.

“A statement from China’s government urging local authorities to ensure there was adequate food supply during the winter and encouraging people to stock up on some essentials prompted concerned talk online, with people linking it with the widening coronavirus outbreak, a forecast cold snap, or even rising tensions with Taiwan,” Bloomberg reports.

“The Ministry of Commerce urged local authorities to stabilize prices and ensure supplies of daily necessities including vegetables this winter and next spring, according to a statement Monday evening. Chinese households were also encouraged to stock up on a certain amount of daily necessities in preparation for the winter months or emergencies.”

Summit.news reports: China’s urging for families to hoard food was prompted by massive problems with the global supply chain as a result of COVID in addition to extreme volatility in energy markets.

While the Biden administration has tried to downplay the prospect of food shortages, Butterball, one of the leading turkey producers in the U.S., warned that there could be a shortage of small turkeys this Thanksgiving.

Food shortages are also being seen at numerous schools across the U.S., while grocery shelves have been emptied of other essential items like toilet paper and diapers.

However, while Beijing is acting responsibly in telling its citizens to get prepared, the Biden administration is making light of the situation.

When the question of supply chain problems was raised during a recent White House press briefing, Jen Psaki mocked the issue.

“Biden’s recent executive order, which was supposedly about “supply chain resilience,” actually says it’s about tapping into (aka draining) our National Defense Stockpile in order to push prices down in the short-term,” writes Chris Menahan.

“I don’t know whether we’re going to face serious food shortages or not but I do know the Biden regime wouldn’t tell us one word if they thought it would hurt them in any way politically.”

So-called “doomsday preppers” have also been smeared as domestic extremists by establishment media outlets like the New York Times.