Wuhan Whistleblower: Fauci Helped Create COVID as Part of ‘Great Reset’ Agenda

Dr. Anthony Fauci secretly colluded with scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology to help create COVID and intentionally release it as part of a depopulation agenda being pursued by the globalist elites.
According to whistleblower Dr. Andrew G. Huff, who appeared on the Alex Jones show on Wednesday, he has insider information that will expose Fauci’s criminal role in the creation of the Covid-19 pandemic:
“[Dr. Huff] is the whistleblower of whistleblowers,” said Alex Jones Tuesday. “So much of the intel we got over the last two-and-a-half years came from him.”
“This is the guy who sent the documented reports to the senate committees, this is the guy that got massively harassed for it, and now he is standing tall & fighting harder than ever.”
Infowars.com reports: Watch & share this explosive interview & be sure to download the unredacted documents provided by Dr. Huff:
