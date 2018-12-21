World’s Youngest Leader Closes Mosques, Deports Imams From Austria

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the youngest world leader, has ordered the closing of seven mosques and has begun deporting “radical” imams back to their homelands due to violations of a recent Austrian law that bans “political Islam”.

“Parallel societies, politicized Islam or radical tendencies have no place in our country,” Mr. Kurz said at a press conference announcing the measures in Vienna, while railing against the disastrous results of multiculturalism in Western Europe.

The world’s youngest leader believes Muslims must be loyal to Austria and willing to integrate into society if they are to stay in the country. If they form a “parallel society” and start preaching “political Islam“, identity politics and divisiveness, they will be expelled.

Since taking office last year, Sebastian Kurz’s government has been investigating Muslim organizations suspected of violating the country’s 2015 Islam law. The law aims to prevent any conflict between “thinking of oneself as a pious Muslim and proud Austrian citizen at the same time,” by regulating operations of the Islamic community.

Two imams have already received deportation orders, and another 60 are under investigation and could face expulsion along with their entire family, Herbert Kickl, the Austrian interior minister, said.

31-year-old Sebastian Kurz, who claimed victory in Austria’s general election last year while vowing to destroy the New World Order, is making good on his promise to ignore the European Union’s globalist directives regarding Muslim immigration.

Ultimately, Kurz plans to reclaim Austrian sovereignty by leading the nation state out of the European Union.

The UN official called the coalition a “dangerous development in the political life of Europe,” and said he was particularly concerned with the new hardline migrant policies endorsed by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Predictably, Kurz’ popular nationalist and anti-globalist policies are proving deeply worrying to the United Nations, which is currently pushing for open borders around the globe.

UN’s Human Right High Commissioner Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein slammed the new Austrian anti-globalist government, claiming their libertarian policies are “dangerous to democracy.”

“We have to be very careful about whether there is an imitation effect for other politicians in Europe,” Al Hussein said and warned, “The extreme right should think very carefully about where it leads its countries and the continent in general.”

The Socialist faction in the European Parliament has also come out against the new coalition saying they would not rule out similar sanctions against Austria that were threatened in 2000 when the FPÖ last formed part of a coalition government.