Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, the youngest world leader, has ordered the closing of seven mosques and has begun deporting “radical” imams back to their homeland, and has announced plans to turn migrant reception centers in Austria into migrant “departure centers”.

According to Kurz’s Interior Minister Herbert Kickl, the new “departure centers” will give migrants advice on how to return to the country from which they came.

The centres will also be responsible for carefully checking the identities of people applying for asylum.

“We will study the trip routes of the newcomers and, of course, predict the potential threat from them, cooperating with the police and, when necessary, with experts from the regional and federal agencies for the protection of the constitution and the fight against terrorism”, Herbert Kickl said.

The minister made it clear that the real goal of the move is to dissuade people from applying for asylum in Austria.

“Parallel societies, politicized Islam or radical tendencies have no place in our country,” Mr. Kurz said at a press conference announcing the measures in Vienna last year while railing against the disastrous consequences of multiculturalism in Western Europe.

The world’s youngest leader believes Muslims must be loyal to Austria and willing to integrate into society if they are to stay in the country.

If they form a “parallel society” and start preaching “political Islam“, identity politics and divisiveness, they will be expelled from Austria.

Since taking office last year, Sebastian Kurz’s government has been investigating Muslim organizations suspected of violating the country’s 2015 Islam law. The law aims to prevent any conflict between “thinking of oneself as a pious Muslim and proud Austrian citizen at the same time,” by regulating operations of the Islamic community.

Two imams have already received deportation orders, and another 60 are under investigation and could face expulsion along with their entire family, Herbert Kickl, the Austrian interior minister, said.

31-year-old Sebastian Kurz, who claimed victory in Austria’s general election last year while vowing to destroy the New World Order, is making good on his promise to ignore the European Union’s globalist directives regarding Muslim immigration.

Ultimately, Kurz plans to fully reclaim Austrian sovereignty by leading the nation state out of the European Union.