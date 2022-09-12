World’s Top Astrophysicist Declares Climate-Cultists Are ‘Scamming Public for Money’

Top UK Astrophysicist Piers Corbyn stunned a TV interviewer on Friday when he declared that climate-cultists are “scamming the public for money.”

Corbyn – a physicist, meteorologist, and elder brother of former UK Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn – explained to an RT news anchor that the climate “has always been changing, but this has nothing to do with man”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The astrophysicist says he believes that changes in the Earth’s climate and its weather are dictated primarily by cyclical activity on the surface of the sun (and have nothing to do with man-made carbon emissions).

“For one thing science doesn’t do settled opinions,” Corbyn said. “And for another they are all wrong.”

Summit.news reports: “Surely man has something to with this,” exclaims the struggling new anchor, to which Corbyn responds:

“No, the only connection is that man is here at the same time as the sun and the moon are doing things.”

The frustrated anchor falls back to consensus, asking “so how come then that so many climate change scientists disagree with you and they get so much support for that?”

Corbyn’s laughing response was straightforward:

“…those that say this are just trying to make money… They’re on a gravy train for heaven’s sake.”

Watch the brief interview below:

This guy is a legend 😆 pic.twitter.com/Gt50kCU320 — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) September 9, 2022

Finally, we note that in former UK PM Boris Johnson once lauded Corbyn as “the world’s foremost meteorological soothsayer”.

We suspect this is the last time Mr.Corbyn will be allowed on TV…