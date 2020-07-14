World’s ‘Most Wanted’ Pedophile Arrested On Sickening Array of Child Sex Charges

French prosecutors have announced the arrest of one of the world’s most wanted pedophiles who allegedly operated multiple “sickening” child pornography websites on secret “darknet” networks distributing evil and depraved videos and pictures to a huge audience of pedophiles around the world.

The 40-year-old pedophile was arrested near the city of Bordeaux on July 7 and was described by prosecutors as “one of the 10 most-wanted targets” of authorities fighting international child sex crimes around the globe.

Bordeaux prosecutor Frederique Porterie said the suspect also appeared to have taken “an active role in the production of child pornography pictures and videos.“

After being taken in for questioning, he was also charged with the incestuous rape of a minor as well as incestuous sexual assault of a 15-year-old, Porterie said.

The 40-year-old suspect admitted to the sickening child sex charges against him, she added.

France24 report that French police and investigators from its specialised anti-violence agency worked alongside the EU’s Europol police agency.

The suspect posted the images on the so-called “darknet” of websites that can be only be accessed with specific software or authorizations, ensuring anonymity for users.

Germany Uncovers Massive Pedophile Ring With 30,000 Members

The German state of North Rhine Westphalia has also uncovered an enormous pedophile ring of at least 30,000 child molesters who share child pornography and exchange advice regarding how to drug and rape babies and young children.

Officials from the North-Rhine Westphalia cyber crime unit said on Monday it had uncovered the pedophile ring after a nine month cyber crime investigation.

“I hadn’t reckoned with the extent of child abuse on the internet,” said state Justice Minister Peter Beisenbach.

“They get instructions from other users on what sedatives one should give children in order to abuse them. A discussion ensues on which children can be abused.’’

Mr Beisenbach said he was deeply shocked and appalled at the depravity that has been uncovered.

“I felt sick when I heard it but it has also made us more determined to pursue this inquiry,’’ he said. “I fear it is going to be more than 30,000 suspects.”

Pedophilia is entrenched in “high society” around the world and there is “proof” that elite pedophiles are sex trafficking children for their deranged pleasure, says Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger, who has urged the world to wake up to the “horrible reality.”