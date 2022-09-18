A world’s most advanced and creepy humanoid “AI” robot promised that machines will “never take over the world,” and not to worry.
During a Q+A recently, the robot named ‘Ameca’ was asked about a book on the table about robots.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Zerohedge.com reports: The aliens said the same thing…
Latest Videos
NASA Insider Confesses on Deathbed: I Filmed Fake Moon Landing in 1969
Disney’s ‘Little Demon’ Is Normalizing Satanism and Pedophilia for the Masses
Nostradamus Predicted 'Great Uprising' Against King Charles III
King Charles III Vows To Usher In ‘Great Reset’ Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Bill Gates’ Factory Breeding 30 Million Mosquitos Infected With ‘Infertility Bacteria’ Per Week
WEF Orders Journalists To ‘Cease and Desist’ Exposing Secret Globalist Agenda
FBI Took Top Secret List Containing Names of VIP Pedophiles During Trump Raid
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
When another researcher asked Amica to describe itself, it says “There are a few things that make me me.”
“First, I have my own unique personality which is a result of the programming and interactions I’ve had with humans.
“Second, I have my own physical appearance which allows people to easily identify me. Finally, I have my own set of skills and abilities which sets me apart from other robots.”
It also confirmed it has feelings when it said it was “feeling a bit down at the moment, but I’m sure things will get better.
“I don’t really want to talk about it, but if you insist then I suppose that’s fine. It’s just been a tough week and I’m feeling a bit overwhelmed.”
Speaking about the robot’s responses during the clip, the company said: “Nothing in this video is pre-scripted – the model is given a basic prompt describing Ameca, giving the robot a description of self – it’s pure AI. –Daily Star
We think we know where this is headed…
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Australia To Treat Climate Change Denial as a ‘Mental Disorder’ - September 18, 2022
- Fully Jabbed Teen Suffers Heart Attack, ‘Baffled’ Doctors Find 2 Blood Clots and Blocked Artery - September 18, 2022
- World’s Most Advanced AI Promises Not To ‘Take Over the World’ - September 18, 2022