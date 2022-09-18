A world’s most advanced and creepy humanoid “AI” robot promised that machines will “never take over the world,” and not to worry.

During a Q+A recently, the robot named ‘Ameca’ was asked about a book on the table about robots.

Zerohedge.com reports: The aliens said the same thing…

When another researcher asked Amica to describe itself, it says “There are a few things that make me me.”

“First, I have my own unique personality which is a result of the programming and interactions I’ve had with humans.

“Second, I have my own physical appearance which allows people to easily identify me. Finally, I have my own set of skills and abilities which sets me apart from other robots.”

It also confirmed it has feelings when it said it was “feeling a bit down at the moment, but I’m sure things will get better. “I don’t really want to talk about it, but if you insist then I suppose that’s fine. It’s just been a tough week and I’m feeling a bit overwhelmed.” Speaking about the robot’s responses during the clip, the company said: “Nothing in this video is pre-scripted – the model is given a basic prompt describing Ameca, giving the robot a description of self – it’s pure AI. –Daily Star

