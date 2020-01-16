World’s First Transgender Kid’s Doll With Dress and Penis Unveiled – Parents Outraged

A transgender children’s doll complete with a dress and male genitalia — believed to be the world’s first doll of its kind — has been spotted for sale in a toy shop.

Pictures of the doll at the Planeta Igrushek (Planet Of Toys) shop in the city of Novosibirsk, Russia caused outrage among parents of young children and conservatives after being posted online this week.

The photos show the doll with long blonde hair and a female face wearing a red dress with what is clearly male genitalia underneath.

Photos of the “progressive” doll have sparked mixed reactions in the socially conservative country, where the LGBT agenda has not seized control of the mainstream.

Many took to social media to express their feelings about the doll.

One user, “revizor.nsk”, said: “Is it ok to produce toys like that for children?“

Another, “gerad” suggested: “All they have to do is buy a medical tool kit and the kid can learn how to amputate.“

But others took a more hardline approach.

“Lordex” wrote: “I think it is really terrible what is going on in this child’s parent’s head.”

And “TverdoyaZerkalo” added: “I believe this is a liberal attempt to change the society.“

While “barabanych123” commented: “All you have to do is cut the doll’s hair and change it into a pair of pants.”

The doll is the first of its kind to actually include male genitalia and thought to be among the first child transgender dolls in the world.

In 2018, a transgender doll divided opinion in Argentina when it went on sale at Toys R Us.

While in September 2019, Mattel announced the debut of the first-ever gender-neutral Barbie doll.

In 2017, LGBT rights activist Jazz Jennings had a doll made of her by the Tonner Doll Company.

It didn’t feature any genitalia and was welcomed by fellow activists at the time.

Jazz, 19, is one of the youngest people identifying as transgender to gain national media attention in the US.