World Renowned Cardiologist Warns Public To Avoid ‘DEADLY COVID Vaccine’ After It Kills His Father

One of the world’s top cardiologists has warned the public not to take the “toxic COVID vaccination” after his own father died as a result of taking the experimental jab.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently interviewed cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra and discussed the disturbing evidence that led him to conclude that the Covid vaccines need to be banned worldwide.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Dr. Malhotra highlighted the corruption of medicine by Big Pharma, politicians, academic institutions, medical journals, regulatory bodies, and the mainstream media.

Rairfoundation.com reports: Dr. Malhotra went from promoting the Covid vaccine on television to questioning the physical effects unhealthy people have from the vaccine. That change came after his father, a health fit and healthy doctor, suffered an unexplained cardiac arrest and died.

I will do all in my power to ensure that we achieve justice for those who have suffered unnecessarily from an mRNA jab that should likely never have been approved & certainly not without informed consent



Full Tucker Carlson, Fox Nation interview here :https://t.co/s43jSpIECH pic.twitter.com/utfsnvq6D4 — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) December 2, 2022

Suspended Vaccines for less in past

I call it a pandemic of misinformed doctors and misinformed and unwittingly harmed patients, explains Dr. Malhotra. He warns that it is more dangerous to take the vaccine than not for most. Furthermore, you have a higher risk of heart attack from two doses of the vaccine than if you decided to start smoking 40 cigarettes a day, stop exercising and gorge yourself daily on junk food.

A recent analysis of data from randomized controlled trials shows a greater risk of a serious adverse event from the vaccine than hospitalization with Covid. Pfizer and Moderna’s own Covid “vaccine” trials had one serious adverse event per 800. Yet, despite the frequency of adverse events, the information is not publicized.

Despite the proven threat to people’s lives, the vaccines have still not been suspended pending an inquiry demanded. Dr. Malhotra explained to Tucker that historically vaccines had been completely suspended for much less:

In 1976, the swine flu vaccine was suspended, because it was found to cause GI and Barre Syndrome is a neurological condition and one in 100,000 people. The rotavirus vaccine in 1999 was suspended. Because it caused a form of bowel obstruction in kids in one in 10,000. We’ve got a serious adverse event rate of at least one 800. And now, since that’s evolved, I, when I looked at this research, in the UK, we’ve had a massive increase in out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, Israel, were able to find that there was a link between the mRNA vaccines and a 25% increase in cardiac arrest and heart attacks in people aged between 16 and 40. That was associated with a vaccine but not with COVID.

Collusions

“But the real scandals,” Dr. Malhotra explains, are the regulators, like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), failed to prevent misconduct by industry and that “doctors, academic institutions, and medical journals collude with industry for financial gain.” For example, he points out that the “FDA gets 65% of their funding from pharma, a huge conflict of interest. In the U.K., our regulator, the MHRA [Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency], gets 86% of their funding from pharma.” Furthermore, “in the FDA, between 2006 and 2019, nine of the 10 FDA commissioners went on when they left the FDA to get very lucrative jobs with the pharmaceutical industry. It’s a revolving door, explains Dr. Malhotra.

Pharmaceutical Companies profit despite causing deaths

Dr. Malhotra addressed the history of punishments of pharma and what they’ve done over the years to cause harm. “So we know that between 2009 and 2014, most of the top 10 drug companies, including Pfizer, had paid fines totaling about $14 billion. Most of the fines are in the U.S. for fraud, illegal marketing of drugs, hiding data, and harm. One of the most egregious examples was the Vioxx scandal. This drug was developed by Merck and marketed as an anti-inflammatory in 1999. Vioxx was supposedly better than ibuprofen in terms of causing fewer stomach problems. However, the drug was eventually pulled from the market because it was causing double the risk of heart attacks. It’s estimated it probably caused the deaths of 60,000 Americans, which is equivalent to the number of Americans that died in Vietnam.

Merck was fined $950 million in 2011 following an investigation. But when one looks at the amount of money they made from the marketing of the drug, they probably made a billion dollars in profit, even though this drug causes heart attacks, and Merck scientists knew that this drug caused harm. In an internal email from March 2000, the Chief scientist said that it is unfortunate about the cardiovascular effects of this drug. However, it will do well, and the drug will do well.

Pharmaceuticals behave like psychopaths

It will take a long time to clean up the medical misinformation mess and vaccine damage caused, but, Dr. Malhotra explains, we must start by understanding and tackling it at the root. According to forensic psychologist Dr. Robert Hare, the root is the psychopathic entity that is Big Pharma.

The current system is encouraging good people to do bad things. The root of this problem are big, very powerful corporations, that have too much influence on government, on healthcare, on media and their primary responsibility is to produce profit for their shareholders, not to give you the best treatment. And when you understand that, then we can start doing something to transform the system. And I don’t say this lightly. This has been well documented, that these corporations, unfortunately, in the way that they go about their business, by misleading people, by their business model being fraud, they act like psychopaths. And they are a psychopathic entity. Intimately, the conclusion is that we have a psychopathic entity influencing health policy, and that needs to stop. And it needs to stop now.”

‘Trust the science is one of the most unscientific statements I’ve ever heard in my life’



Anthony Fauci clearly doesn’t understand evidence based medicine



In effect ‘trust the science’ meant ‘trust the psychopath’



Yes, Tucker it was more like a kind of witchcraft pic.twitter.com/O5BgRKR8Co — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) December 1, 2022

Solutions

My solutions are some very straightforward, simple ones, explains Dr. Malhotra. “Although the drug industry can be involved in developing drugs, they shouldn’t be allowed to test them then and hold on to the raw data. Likewise, the industry shouldn’t fund the regulators. And politicians should not be taking money for campaign donations from big pharma. One of the primary purposes of government is to protect their citizens from external aggressors, but also to protect them from disease and to serve the people’s interests. And they are not doing that if they take money from an entity.”

Dr. Malhotra also believes that to combat the problem; we must address people’s willful blindness with “cold, hard facts” in a “compassionate but courageous way.” He believes most people turn a blind eye to the truth to feel safe, avoid conflict, reduce anxiety, and protect prestige.

He sat with journalists, some of whom were very strong proponents of even suggesting we should pin down people and inject them with the vaccine. But, in an hour of a conversation, talking, walking them through it,” Dr. Malhotra was able to affect change. He does, however, admit that they were more likely to listen to him because he was previously “vaccinated.”

Watch the full interview with Tucker Carlson and Aseem Malhotra: