World Health Organization Declares That Unvaccinated Citizens Are ‘Murderers’

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially labeled unvaccinated people a “major killing force” and has warned that non-compliant citizens are no better than murderers.
In a recently published video on the WHO Twitter page, Dr. Peter Hotez declared that “anti-vaccine activism” is “anti-science aggression” and links people who refused the COVID injections to the “far right.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Lifesitenews.com reports: The WHO has made this wholesale condemnation of “anti-vaccine activists” despite the fact that many people have been seriously injured or even died after receiving the experimental COVID jabs. A Swiss study for instance found elevated troponin levels – indicating heart injury – across all vaccinated people, with 2.8 percent showing levels associated with subclinical myocarditis.
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
Furthermore, a group of scientists recently conducted a risk-benefit analysis which showed that getting a COVID-19 “booster shot” is at least 18 times more dangerous than catching the virus itself for young people under the age of 30.
However, the WHO’s showcased physician did not acknowledge these facts in his rant.
“We have to recognize that anti-vaccine activism, which I actually call anti-science aggression, has now become a major killing force globally,” Hotez said in the video, using a backdrop of photos of protestors against the COVID shots.
The University Professor of Biology at Baylor College of Medicine claimed that “during the COVID pandemic in the United States, 200,000 Americans needlessly lost their lives because they refused a COVID vaccine, even after vaccines became widely available.”
“And now the anti-vaccine activism is expanding across the world […].”
“It’s a killing force,” Hotez proclaimed. “Anti-science now kills more people than things like gun violence, global terrorism, nuclear proliferation, or cyber-attacks.”
The scientist did not provide evidence for this dramatic claim.
“And now it’s become a political movement,” he continued. “In the U.S. it’s linked to far [sic] extremism on the far right, same in Germany.”
“So this is a new face of anti-science aggression. And so we need political solutions to address this.”
The doctor did not provide evidence in the video that opposition to the dangerous, experimental COVID jabs is linked to extremists.
Hotez is a pediatrician who works in the field of vaccine research and development and, in addition to his post at Baylor College of Medicine, is the Chair of Tropical Pediatrics at Texas Children’s Hospital.
The WHO is known for its radical pro-abortion stance and promotion of “abortion access” all around the world.
Its current director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was a member of the Ethiopia’s communist Tigray People’s Liberation Front and served its Minister of Health when it was in power. The party was declared a terrorist organization by the Ethiopian government in 2021.
Hotez appears to be very close to Ghebreyesus, as he recently described him as “my brother and mentor Dr. Tedros,” in a Tweet responding to the murder of the WHO director’s uncle.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- New York BANS Pet Sales as Part of WEF Agenda To End Pet Ownership - December 17, 2022
- CDC Admits It Ordered Big Tech To Bury Truth About ‘Dangers of COVID-19 Vaccines’ - December 17, 2022
- World Health Organization Declares That Unvaccinated Citizens Are ‘Murderers’ - December 17, 2022