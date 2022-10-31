World Health Organisation Partners With YouTube To Stop Spread Of ‘Misinformation’

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is now taking control of the content that is promoted on YouTube through its new partnership with Google.

They claim that the aim of the partnership is to address “the spread of misinformation and disinformation.” The real aim is to manipulate public opinion

On its website WHO states: “WHO and partners recognise that misinformation online has the potential to travel further, faster and sometimes deeper than the truth – on some social media platforms, falsehoods are 70% more likely to get shared than accurate news. To counter this, WHO has taken a number of actions with tech companies to remain one step ahead”

The Expose reports: As has been proved throughout the Covid era, the propaganda machine of governments, public health bodies and international organisations such as WHO are inverting the truth. It is they that are spreading misinformation and disinformation while at the same time censoring the truth. Thus, it is not misinformation and falsehoods that WHO is attempting to counteract. Rather, WHO and its partners are attempting to suppress the truth while promoting a false narrative. A more truthful statement would read:

“WHO and partners recognise that facts and truthfulness online have the potential to travel further, faster and sometimes deeper than the official narrative – on some social media platforms, truth is 70% more likely to get shared than our narrative. To counter this, WHO has taken a number of actions with tech companies to remain one step ahead.”

Bear this inversion of the truth in mind when reading any of WHO or its partners’ documents or articles

Users will have to commit to WHO-approved practices to be labelled as “reliable” in algorithm

In an attempt to limit “health misinformation,” YouTube announced it will certify medical professionals as “reliable” and “authoritative” sources of information.

Last week in a blog post on the platform’s website, its global head of YouTube Health Dr. Garth Graham said: “YouTube Health has been working on additional ways to help doctors, nurses, mental health professionals and healthcare information providers to bring high-quality health information into the spaces that people visit throughout their day – like their favourite video-sharing app.”

To apply to be labelled as “reliable,” users have to submit their license and adhere to the “best practices” for sharing health information set by the World Health Organisation (“WHO”), the Council of Medical Specialty Societies (“CMSS”), and the National Academy of Medicine (“NAM”).

YouTube gives “authoritative” sources a boost in the algorithm and non-authoritative sources are suppressed.

“In the coming months, eligible channels that have applied through this process will be given a health source information panel that identifies them as a licensed healthcare professional and their videos will appear in relevant search results in health content shelves,” the blog post says.

YouTube has been censoring medical information that contradicts the narrative of local health authorities and the WHO – even when the information provided by the WHO turned out to be false.