World Government Summit 2022 Asks: ‘Are You All Ready for a New World Order?’

While the mainstream media and fact-checkers attempt to debunk concerns about a New World Order, world leaders and powerful businessmen are openly holding public summits discussing how to shape a “New World Order.”

The latest example is the World Government Summit 2022, where the world’s elite gathered in the United Arab Emirates capital of Dubai between March 29-30 to discuss how to implement the “New World Order.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

Taking action here and now to shape an inclusive and prosperous future for humanity and the planet at the #WorldGovSummit pic.twitter.com/VtqpcGIjZL — World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) March 30, 2022

Infowars.com reports: Here’s CNN’s Becky Anderson, the event’s moderator, kicking off the summit by asking, “Are we ready for a New World Order?”

“Is the U.S.-led multilateral system created post-WW2 to manage international relations so that the world would never see and experience the same chaos and disorder of a world war, is it fit for purpose?” Anderson asked. “And if not, what is the alternative? That is the purpose of this discussion today.”

The summit’s mission statement on its website calls for “shaping the future of governments.”

The World Government Summit Organization is a global, neutral, non-profit organization dedicated to shaping the future of governments. The Summit, in its various activities, explores the agenda of the next generation of governments, focusing on harnessing innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity.

Since its inception in 2013, the Summit has championed the mission of shaping future governments and creating a better future for humanity. The past 7 editions of the Summit have successfully established a new model to collaborate on an international playing field to inspire and enable the next generation of governments.

…

The World Government Summit is a global knowledge exchange platform for governments that was established in 2013 under the dynamic leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai and is poised to scale newer heights of excellence and inclusivity.

Pippa Malmgren, Economist At The World Government Summit 2022

She states her belief that the world financial system is about to switch accounting systems & digital money. Not decentralized cryptos, but centralized CBDCs (central bank digital currency) pic.twitter.com/yu7cTuGdh8 — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2022) March 30, 2022

The elite confab is headlined by familiar globalist leaders, such as World Bank President David Malpass, World Economic Forum Founder Klaus Schwab, International Monetary Fund Director Kristalina Georgieva, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, World Health Organization Director Tedros Ghebreyesus, and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo.

The event also featured dozens of bureaucrats, cabinet officials, and even presidents of numerous countries including the U.S., Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Jordan, Japan, South Korea, Rwanda, Morocco, Sri Lanka, Uganda, and many others.

Military, finance, airline, technology, and woke cultural and “climate” leaders also spoke during the event, including IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, Joe Biden’s climate adviser David Livingston, and General Wesley Clark, who notably admitted in 2007 the U.S. plan to destabilize 7 Middle Eastern nations in 5 years.

H.E. @mariammalmheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE, H.E. Mohamed Al Hammadi, CEO @enec_uae & H.E. William Magwood, Director General, @OECD_NEA, discussed the transition toward green energy & the potential of new tech for the sector at the #WorldGovSummit pic.twitter.com/H83OVkcTo4 — World Gov Summit (@WorldGovSummit) March 30, 2022

Even media figures from CNN, Forbes, and Sky News attended, along with several members of the Atlantic Council, a globalist think tank.

The massive globalist event is especially notable given the establishment’s renewed hysterical insistence that the New World Order is nothing but a “conspiracy theory” following Joe Biden calling for a NWO earlier this month.

BIDEN: "There's going to be a new world order out there and we have to lead it." pic.twitter.com/jNfUmUO80p — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 21, 2022

Watch the World Government Summit 2022:

Day 1:

Day 2: