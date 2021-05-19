World Economic Forum Urges Companies to Fire Unvaccinated Employees as Part of ‘Great Jobs Reset’

The World Economic Forum urged corporations to fire its unvaccinated staff on Monday as part of a ‘Jobs Reset’.

“Get your COVID-19 jab – or you could face consequences from your employer #COVID19 #JobsReset21,” the now-deleted tweet read. The tweet was accompanied by a graphic showcasing the poll numbers of companies that would fire employees for refusing to take the vaccine.

An article on the WEF website that was linked in the posts made various claims based on polling data such as, “Forty percent of companies surveyed in a new report require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” “Employees will be encouraged but not required to get a jab by 32% of companies,” and, “Mental health concerns and burn-out have risen up the agenda since the onset of the pandemic.”

Nationalfile.com reports: After receiving intense backlash on the tweet, the WEF unceremoniously deleted it, and quietly made a post with the graphic and link but with a different caption on Tuesday: “Survey: Will employees be required to get the COVID-19 vaccination? #COVID19 #JobsReset21“. The new post’s comments were quickly filled with screenshots of the first, deleted tweet.

Information on the WEF website describes some of the topics that will be discussed at the 2021 Jobs Reset forum in Geneva, Switzerland, such as “Fighting systemic racism: 56 companies form global coalition to bring racial justice to the workplace,” described as “A new Forum initiative supported by corporate leaders aims to set new global standards for racial and ethnic justice in business.”

As National File previously reported, the Great Reset is a concept first introduced by the WEF that was enthusiastically endorsed by Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau as a potential positive byproduct of the Covid-19 pandemic.