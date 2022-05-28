World Economic Forum: Smartphones Will Be Forced into Your Body by 2030

The World Economic Forum has declared that all humans will have smartphones embedded into their bodies by the year 2030.

The chilling prediction was made by Nokia’s CEO Pekka Lundmark during his panel appearance at the WEF in Davos this week:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“By then (2030), definitely the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the most common interface, many of these things will be built directly into our bodies.”

Thepulse.com reports: However, before smartphones are implanted directly into the body, Lundmark believes people will be transitioning away from smartphones and towards face wearables like glasses.

That said, the world is unlikely to be dominated by smartphones, glasses, or other devices until 6G becomes commonplace – which is expected to hit the commercial market by around 2030. Still, only 30% of the world has been digitized, for the other 70% to “come online”, much infrastructural work will need to be done.

For those wondering, the exact definition for 6G is currently unclear as the world is still coming to grips with 5G. A controversial technology we don’t yet know the negative ramifications of.

“Intelligent knowledge systems will be combined with robust computation capabilities to make humans endlessly more efficient and redefine how we live, work and take care of the planet. Even though there is still a lot of innovation in 5G with the 5G-Advanced release of new standards, Nokia Bell Labs has already begun the research work on 6G,”

The big question on many people’s mind however is, should we be going down the transhumanist direction of integrating technology directly into the human body? If so, where does that stop? Will it change what it means to be human? Have we considered the potential downsides of this?

Here is Pekka Lundmark making his claim in Davos.