World Economic Forum: Robots Will Replace Humans as Part of ‘Great Reset’

The globalists at the World Economic Forum (WEF) have warned that after the “Great Reset” robots will replace humans in many aspects of their lives.

According to the WEF, most humans will be left jobless after the New World Order implements its plan.

“Take a walk into the future,” the WEF told followers in a creepy video posted to social media.

In the video, Stuart Russell of the University of California declared:

“We’re getting past the last 10,000 years where we’ve used humans, by and large, engaging only a tiny fraction of human abilities and forcing people into repetitive, tedious dead-end work for the most part.“

“So the age of human robots is over, and we have to figure out a new age.”

“That means dramatic changes to the structure of our economy and society,” he warned.

Breitbart.com reports: Professor Amy Webb of New York University’s Stern School of Business predicted the increased use of editing genomes in order to “write a new code for life” and “redesign organisms for beneficial purposes”.

The professor said that this process has already begun with some of the coronavirus vaccines, which she noted: “make use of an engineered code in the form of messenger RNA”.

Webb went on to predict the use of “diminished reality glasses” which would enable the wearer remove unwanted things from their view, such as “garbage or other people”.

Mike Bechtel, Chief Futurist of the London-based Deloitte, said that “ambient” technology will always listen to your commands rather than needing to address specific smart speakers.

He likened the immersive tech experience to a “digital Downton Abbey” in which the “right agent” comes to aid you in each scenario.

Responding to the video, anti-woke campaigner Dr James Lindsay wrote: “These freaks are excited about this stuff.”

“The genteel quasi-Marxist elitist dorks with soft hands, who want to reshape our world according to their vision, which is already failing, don’t understand that doing honest work and feeling proud of it is a huge part of ‘understanding what it means to be human’,” Lindsay said.

In June of last year, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, famously declared that the Chinese coronavirus was an opportunity for global governments to introduce a “Great Reset of capitalism“.

The globalist German engineer argued that the “world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies.”

The call for a ‘new age’ has been longstanding from the Davos-based group, with a 2016 video predicting a ‘happy’ future in which individuals no longer owned property.

“Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my city – or should I say, ‘our city’. I don’t own anything. I don’t own a car. I don’t own a house. I don’t own any appliances or any clothes,” the WEF projected.

The World Economic Forum recently came under criticism for hailing the benefit of “quieter” cities as a result of the coronavirus lockdowns which they said have been “improving cities around the world”.