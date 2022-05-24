World Economic Forum Outlines Plan to ‘ABOLISH’ Free Speech (Video)

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has called for the complete abolishment of free speech across the globe as part of its agenda to usher in a ‘New World Order.’
“We are finding ourselves in a place where we have increasing polarization everywhere and everything feels binary when it doesn’t need to be,” Australia’s “eSafety Commissioner” Julie Inman Grant told attendees at Davos on Monday.
“So, I think we’re going to have to think about a recalibration of a whole range of human rights that are playing out online, from freedom of speech to the freedom to be free from online violence.”
“Or the right of data protection to the right to child dignity,” she added.
Infowars.com reports: Australia’s “eSafety Commissioner” position is the country’s online safety “regulator and educator” created in 2015 that “leads and coordinates online safety efforts.”
Grant’s remarks come amid an ongoing campaign by the media and government bureaucrats to demonize free speech as billionaire and “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk is in the process of acquiring Twitter.
The establishment’s naked attempt to police free speech has become so laughably obvious that the Department of Homeland Security was forced to “pause” its newly-created “Disinformation Governance Board” in the face of widespread backlash.
Ironically, the board’s chair Nina Jankowicz blamed the Disinformation Board’s closure and her subsequent resignation on — you guessed it — “disinformation.”