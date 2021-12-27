World Economic Forum Orders Citizens To Stop Washing Their Clothes To Fight Climate Change

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is now ordering the public to cease washing their clothes in order to fight climate change.

Yes, really.

The bizzare demands were made in a WEF video posted to their Twitter account on Sunday morning.

The World Economic Forum, chaired by “Great Reset” architect Klaus Schwab, has a mission that includes decreasing the quality of life for billions around the globe in order to fight climate change.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Twitter users chimed in to voice their opposition to the WEF’s authoritarianism, making it clear they don’t intend to function as peasants for the corrupt and sinister elites to command in the twisted organization’s sick vision of the future.

While the global elite who make up the World Economic Forum fly around in their private jets never wearing the same clothes twice and doing everything they are telling you NOT to do.



Why? Because you are nothing but a serf to them. Someone that needs to be ruled. — The Mad King (@Th3MadK1NG) December 26, 2021

This is and always has been about getting the masses to use fewer resources so the elite can enjoy cheaper luxuries. I've no problem with capitalism and markets when they uplift everyone, but this feudalism is the goal of all controlling ideologies (communism and fascism too). — Chris Bartlett (クリス・バートレット) (@BartlettChrisJ) December 26, 2021

Some noted that the very concept of eschewing the washing of clothes applies almost exclusively to the white-collar “laptop class,” with blue collar workers who are employed in arduous trades likely to face serious health repercussions if they continually wore dirty, soiled and sweaty clothes.

In an acute irony, globalist billionaires and neoliberal politicians routinely utilize private jets to fly into the organization’s yearly Davos conference, releasing more carbon into the environment than the average family does in a year’s worth of laundry. The World Economic Forum has consistently fought against plans that include rolling back perks and privileges for billionaires and elites, hoping to focus environmental policy exclusively on stripping away the fundamental rights of the citizens they consider to be beneath them.