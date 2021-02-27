World Economic Forum Claimed Covid Lockdowns Are ‘Improving Cities All Over The World’

The World Economic Forum has been slammed online following a tweet in which they claim Covid-19 lockdowns are “quietly improving cities” across the world”.

A video accompanied a Friday tweet by the WEF (which has since been removed) showed images of deserted streets, grounded airliners and idle factories, noted a record declines in air pollution and a drop in carbon emissions. It later showed busy, smog-choked highways and noted that “the drop won’t slow climate change unless we lock in emissions cuts.”

The WEF removed the offending tweet on Saturday morning and now say that “lockdowns aren’t quietly improving cities” around the world…..

We’re deleting this tweet. Lockdowns aren’t “quietly improving cities” around the world. But they are an important part of the public health response to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/D2Pyb9x4yy — World Economic Forum (@wef) February 27, 2021

The WEF has caused controversy in the past year as the elitist group’s founder, Klaus Schwab, seized on the Covid-19 pandemic as a “narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine and reset our world.”

RT reports: The tone-deaf tweet – coming amid millions of Covid-19 deaths and countless lives and businesses being destroyed by lockdowns – was quickly ratioed by Twitter users. The WEF’s comments and linked article about the historic quietness brought on by lockdowns leading to better detection of small earthquakes were lost on most observers, who focused instead on the group’s apparent affection for a dystopian, depopulated world.

lol not gone down that well like most of your "improvements"! keep coming up with more of this rubbish and everyone will see how "scientists" and "experts" are as useless as they are and your think tank can disappear as so out of touch! — Natasha (@londonabstract) February 26, 2021

Podcast host Dave Rubin made the WEF’s tweet an answer to a question: “Siri, does evil really exist, and if so, can you show me in video form?”

UK professional wrestler Jemma Palmer pointed out the video’s anti-human tone. “So humans having a life is bad for the planet, but not having a life is bad for humans,” she said. “I’m all for doing less to the planet, but not at the expense of not living.”