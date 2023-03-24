World Athletics Bans Biological Males From Competing Against Women

The World Athletics international governing body has announced that it will not allow biological males to compete against biological women.

Lord Sebastian Coe, president of the body declared that as of March 31 no athlete who has gone through male puberty will be permitted to compete in female world ranking competitions.

Latest @skynews on World Athletics banning male to female transgender athletes from female events and hear from Seb Coe https://t.co/qZOf7MDptL pic.twitter.com/zQxj2GAiw9 — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) March 23, 2023

Summit.news reports: Coe noted that further research will be undertaken on the matter, saying “We’re not saying no forever,” adding that the decision for now has been “guided by the overarching principle which is to protect the female category.”

“The majority of those consulted stated that transgender athletes should not be competing in the female category,” Coe noted, adding “Many believe there is insufficient evidence that trans women do not retain advantage over biological women, and want more evidence that any physical advantages have been ameliorated before they are willing to consider an option for inclusion into the female category.”

Coe added that sports bodies must “try to strike a balance between inclusivity and making sure there is no unfair advantage,” labelling the issue as “thorny”.

The decision was taken after World Athletics consulted 40 member federations, athletes and coaches, UN experts, the IOC and Para Athletics. It is also reported that pro-trans groups were consulted.

The governing body also voted to reduce the testosterone threshold for athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) to below 2.5 nanomoles per litre, down from 5, for all events in the female category.

Reacting to the announcement, Olympic swimming medalist Sharron Davies called it a victory for “fair sport.”

Thank you @sebcoe & @WorldAthletics for standing up for female athletes across the world who are worthy of fair sport 😭👏🏻 — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) March 23, 2023

Davies has long campaigned for the protection of women’s rights in sports, which she says has prompted trans groups to make her life hell.

Last year, Swimming’s world governing body slapped a total ban on transgender athletes that have gone through any form of male puberty from taking part in women’s competitions.

The decision was made following controversy over transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, with doctors advising that the competitor still had an unfair advantage over biological females despite having undergone testosterone suppressing therapy.

Following the example of world swimming, Rugby’s international governing body also banned transgender athletes from competing in women’s matches.

Perhaps more sporting bodies will now take a look at what is happening within their competitions and follow these examples of restoring the rights of women to compete fairly.