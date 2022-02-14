Working Age Deaths Are Up 40% in America and Nobody’s Allowed To Ask Why

February 14, 2022
Life insurance companies have revealed all-cause deaths of 18-49 year olds have increased 40% and nobody knows why.
Life Insurance companies have reported an “unexplained” and disturbing increase in deaths among 18-49 year olds in the United States.

The head of Indianapolis-based insurance company OneAmerica said the death rate is up a stunning 40% from pre-pandemic levels among working-age people.

“We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business – not just at OneAmerica,” the company’s CEO Scott Davison said in January. “The data is consistent across every player in that business.”

The CEO said at the same time, his company is seeing a huge “uptick” in disability claims, saying at first it was short-term disability claims, and now the increase is in long-term disability claims.

What has changed in 2021 to create a huge surge in unexplained deaths and disability?

The news of the sudden and unexplained increase in deaths of working age Americans in 2021 follows the bombshell report last week from three career military physicians who blew the whistle on the shocking increases in various medical diagnoses in the military.

The three physician “whistle-blowers” released real data from the Department of Defense, drawn from the clinical diagnosis codes. The increases found are from 2021, compared to the five year average from 2016 to 2020.

Myocardial infarction: 269% increase
> Miscarriages: 300% increase
> Bell’s palsy: 291% increase
> Congenital malformations: 156% increase
> Female infertility: 471% increase
> Pulmonary embolisms: 467% increase
> Neurologic abnormalities: 300% increase
> Cancers: 300% increase

In the case of cancers, the increase was from approximately 38,000 to almost 120,000 cases.

As of now, the CDC has not explained this data.

Dr. Kelly Victory discussed the surprising findings on KUSI News and responded to those who believe the COVID-19 vaccines have caused these increases.

What happened in 2021 that was different from previous years that was so different from the previous 5 year average that would cause this massive difference in several medical conditions?” said Dr. Victory.

Something is going on and the question is ‘What?'”

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at News Punch. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
