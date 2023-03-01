Woody Harrelson Slams Covid Mandates: US Is “No Longer A Free Country”

Actor Woody Harrelson has been speaking out yet again!

During his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, Harrelson branded big pharma a ‘cartel’ that is forcing it’s drugs on people with the consent of the government.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

In a New York Times interview the actor also branded Covid protocols as “rather absurd”, warning that America is no longer a free country.

Woody doubles down. https://t.co/JoWUxI0zxJ — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 28, 2023

Summit News reports: When asked what was “absurd about the COVID protocols,” Harrelson replied, “The fact that they’re still going on!”

“I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on,” the Zombieland star asserted.

“I’m just like, let’s be done with this nonsense,” Harrelson continued, adding “It’s not fair to the crews. I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual? I shouldn’t be talking about this [expletive].”

“It makes me angry for the crew. The anarchist part of me, I don’t feel that we should have forced testing, forced masking and forced vaccination,” he continued.

“That’s not a free country,” he further warned, adding “Really I’m talking about the crew. Because I can get out of wearing a mask. I can test less. I’m not in the same position they’re in, but it’s wrong. It’s three years. Stop.”