Woody Harrelson Slams Big Pharma: ‘The Last People You Should Trust With Your Health’

Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson has blasted Big Pharma, declaring they are not “caring entities” and are only motivated by profit. According to Harrelson, Big Pharma and federal government officials are “the last people” you should trust with your health.
Harrelson, who got his first career break in the hit TV show “Cheers,” blasted “Big Pharma and Big Government” during an interview on the “Club Random with Bill Maher” podcast Sunday.
The two agreed that people trusting Big Pharma and government health officials over their own doctors, who know their personal medical history, is bizarre.
Maher asked Harrelson if he believes that Big Pharma would advocate for “more boosters than were necessary” for profit.
“Like most Americans would not normally trust the government with helping them,” Harrelson replied.
“Like what does the government actually do to help you?”
“They help big corporations, industries, all the people that got…those people into Congress, or ultimately to become president,” he added.
“Those people all got to get taken care of.”
Maher repeated that Americans “don’t trust the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
“We have the polling on this,” the host noted.
“Okay so here’s the CDC promoting that we have to do this all these things,” the actor shared.
“I don’t like profiteering in war.
“Think of the billions of dollars that have gone to Big Pharma.
“Back to my original point, the last people I would trust with my health is Big Pharma and Big Government because neither one of those strike me as caring entities,” the “Zombieland” star added.
“They’re all about profit, they’re all about profit.
“It’s obscene the profit they’ve made.”
Maher pointed out the fact that there was never a proposal from the government or CDC to handle the pandemic “internally.”
“There was no even suggestion if we handle this internally by making our immune systems stronger,” Maher explained.
“Not just with diet, but some basic things you can do… instead of locking yourself away.”
Harrelson agreed and noted things like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine were considered “ridiculous.”
“There was only one thing that would work and that’s the vaccine,” Woody explained.
“And so ultimately because of that, billions of dollars was made.”
