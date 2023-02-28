Woody Harrelson Drops Truth Bombs About Big Pharma ‘Criminal Cartel’ Live on SNL

Big Pharma and government are a criminal cartel who have conspired to commit the most heinous crime against humanity in generations, according to actor Woody Harrelson, who used his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live to drop truth bombs and educate the masses.

During the opening monologue, Harrelson compared the role of Big Pharma in the recent Covid pandemic to a Hollywood script.

“The movie goes like this. The biggest drug cartels in the world team up, buy all the media and politicians and force all the people on the planet to be locked up in their homes,” he said, as the liberal New York crowd began to become uncomfortable at hearing ideas not approved by the mainstream media.

“People can only get out if they get the drugs from the cartel and keep taking them over and over again. I threw out his script, who would believe this crazy idea?” he said sarcastically.

Woody Harrelson has always been skeptical of vaccines and the coronavirus. At the height of the pandemic in 2020, the actor linked its eruption to 5G and also stated that he considered the use of masks to prevent the spread of the virus absurd.

Harrelson was slammed by critics at the time for daring to question the mainstream narrative. As it turns out, he has been completely vindicated. Watch:

There were all kinds of reactions to Woody Harrelson’s monologue on SNL. One of the most striking was that of Tesla CEO and Twitter owner, Elon Musk.

The tycoon has applauded the actor’s words on social networks and has also congratulated the network, without giving more details on his opinion: “Very accurate. Good job, NBC.”