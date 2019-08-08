Woody Harrelson: Dinner With Trump So Bad ‘I Had To Go Outside and Burn One’

Actor Woody Harrelson said that a dinner he attended with President Trump more than a decade ago was so “brutal” that he had to go outside to smoke pot at one point so he could get through it.

Harrelson discussed the dinner, which also included first lady Melania Trump and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, in an interview with Esquire for the magazine’s September issue.

“So Jesse Ventura is a buddy of mine, and he called me up—and this is in, oh, 2002—and said, ‘Donald Trump is going to try to convince me to be his running mate for the Democratic ticket in 2004. Will you be my date?’” Harrelson told the magazine.

“I said, ‘Yeah, man.’ So we all met at Trump Tower, sat down. Melania was there, only she wasn’t his wife yet. And it was, let me tell you, a brutal dinner. Two and a half hours. The fun part was watching Jesse’s moves,” he continued. “It would look like Trump had him pinned, was going to get him to say yes, and then Jesse would slip out at the last second.”

“Now, at a fair table with four people, each person is entitled to 25 percent of the conversation, right? I’d say Melania got about 0.1 percent, maybe. I got about 1 percent. And the governor, Jesse, he got about 3 percent,” Harrelson said. “Trump took the rest. It got so bad I had to go outside and burn one before returning to the monologue monopoly.”

The Hill report: Harrelson went on to say that, having come “up through Hollywood,” he’s seen his fair share of narcissists” but that Trump “was beyond.”

“It blew my mind,” he said. “He did say one thing that was interesting, though. He said, ‘You know, I’m worth four billion dollars,’ or maybe he said five billion dollars—one of those numbers, I forget.”

“Anyway, he said, ‘I’m worth however- many billion dollars. But when I die, no matter how much it is, I know my kids are going to fight over it.’ That was the one true statement he made that night, and I thought, OK, yeah, that’s pretty cool,” he added.

The “Zombieland” star also discussed a time when he and Vice President Pence crossed paths while attending Hanover College.

“As a freshman, I gave a sermon to a youth group, and Mike was the guy running the show,” Harrelson said.

“He was a junior, I think. … He struck me as a nice guy, very sincere. I don’t know how well we’d get along now, but we got along OK then,” he added.