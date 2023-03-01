Woody Harrelson Claims ‘New World Order’ Has Turned America Into a Fascist Country

Woody Harrelson has warned that the ‘New World Order’ has infiltrated the U.S. government and turned America into a fascist country.

Following his attacks on Big Pharma last weekend, Harrelson doubled down on his criticism of the globalist elites in a new interview with the New York Times. According to Harrelson, America is no longer free following the COVID lockdowns and mandates.

Woody doubles down. https://t.co/JoWUxI0zxJ — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 28, 2023

Zerohedge.com reports: When asked what was “absurd about the COVID protocols,” Harrelson replied, “The fact that they’re still going on!”

“I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on,” the Zombieland star asserted.

“I’m just like, let’s be done with this nonsense,” Harrelson continued, adding “It’s not fair to the crews. I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual? I shouldn’t be talking about this [expletive].”

“It makes me angry for the crew. The anarchist part of me, I don’t feel that we should have forced testing, forced masking and forced vaccination,” he continued.

“That’s not a free country,” he further warned, adding

“Really I’m talking about the crew. Because I can get out of wearing a mask. I can test less. I’m not in the same position they’re in, but it’s wrong. It’s three years. Stop.”

Woody Harrelson accuses the media of being owned by the big pharma drug cartel and the media immediately proves his point. pic.twitter.com/RF4S1JU2FT — Janebond (@Janebon34813396) February 28, 2023