Women’s US Soccer Team Turn Away From US Flag As 98-Yr-Old Veteran Plays National Anthem

Several women on the US soccer team on Monday humiliated a 98-year-old WWII veteran as he played the national anthem on a harmonica by turning their backs on him and the American flag.

The US Women’s soccer team played against Mexico in East Hartford, Connecticut in a pre-Olympic sendoff game before heading to Japan.

As veteran Pete DuPré began playing the national anthem, several of them turned their backs on him in disgust.

WATCH:

98-year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPré played the national anthem on a harmonica before the @USWNT’s Olympic send-off match 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wnrOnZJhkC — ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: ESPN showed the women disrespecting the US flag and the veteran, but the USWNT was careful not to show the women up close.

VIDEO: