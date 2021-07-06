Women’s US Soccer Team Turn Away From US Flag As 98-Yr-Old Veteran Plays National Anthem

July 6, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 1
Women's US soccer team turn their backs as veteran plays national anthem
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Several women on the US soccer team on Monday humiliated a 98-year-old WWII veteran as he played the national anthem on a harmonica by turning their backs on him and the American flag.

The US Women’s soccer team played against Mexico in East Hartford, Connecticut in a pre-Olympic sendoff game before heading to Japan.

As veteran Pete DuPré began playing the national anthem, several of them turned their backs on him in disgust.

WATCH:

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: ESPN showed the women disrespecting the US flag and the veteran, but the USWNT was careful not to show the women up close.

VIDEO:

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)