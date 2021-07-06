Women’s US Soccer Team Turn Away From US Flag As 98-Yr-Old Veteran Plays National Anthem

Several women on the US soccer team on Monday humiliated a 98-year-old WWII veteran as he played the national anthem on a harmonica by turning their backs on him and the American flag.
The US Women’s soccer team played against Mexico in East Hartford, Connecticut in a pre-Olympic sendoff game before heading to Japan.
As veteran Pete DuPré began playing the national anthem, several of them turned their backs on him in disgust.
WATCH:
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: ESPN showed the women disrespecting the US flag and the veteran, but the USWNT was careful not to show the women up close.
VIDEO:
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at News Punch