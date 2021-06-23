Women in Dubai are getting microchips installed on their fingernails

Women in Dubai are flocking to salons to receive “microchip manicures” where tiny microchips that act as digital ID’s are planted on a customer’s fingernail, with the chip eventually intended to be used for contactless payments and digital menus.

“We install the information that you want, like your name, your mobile number, your social media accounts and website as well,” Lanour Beauty Lounge founder Nour Makarem told CNN.

The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired the new Orwellian procedure, with the beauty parlor already boasting it has marked 500 customers with the chip.

The chips make use of use near field communication (NFC) technology to connect with other mobile devices.

Summit.news reports:

Given the obsequiousness displayed by some 2.66 billion people around the world in taking the COVID vaccine, don’t be surprised to see governments push implantable microchips for bio-security next.

Cellphone apps are already used as vaccine passports, which are de facto identity cards, so it’s not a huge leap to suggest that within a decade, a huge public relations campaign will be launched urging everyone to get chipped.

Whether that is predicated on banking and lifestyle restrictions being placed on those who refuse to take the chip or whether it will be introduced off the back of a new pandemic remains to be seen.

Don’t forget that ‘Great Reset’ pioneer himself Klaus Schwab acknowledges in his own book that an implantable microchip is the ultimate aim.

“Some of us already feel that our smartphones have become an extension of ourselves. Today’s external devices—from wearable computers to virtual reality headsets—will almost certainly become implantable in our bodies and brains,” wrote the World Economic Forum founder.