Woman Who Survived Holocaust Then Came To America Tells Joy Behar To STOP Defending Illegal Immigrants

It has become a tiresome cliche on the left. President Trump is the new Hitler. His immigration policies are the new Holocaust. His supporters are all Nazis. But is there any truth in these overused talking points?

‘The View” co-host Joy Behar is no stranger to these cliches. The ABC talk show welcomed Holocaust survivors Millie and Mikhl Baran to honor Holocaust Memorial Day and Behar couldn’t help but cynically attempt to compare the horrors of the Holocaust to the detention of migrants at America’s southern border.

But the segment didn’t quite go as the leftist View co-hosts hoped — and Millie Baran’s sensible and patriotic response left Joy Behar at a loss for words.

During a discussion with the two Holocaust survivors, Behar unsurprisingly intervened during a touching and powerful moment to attack President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Bahar said, “We just heard in the video that you had to wait over four years before you could come into this country. … You know, some people are experiencing that right now in our country. These children are at the border, and they’re not letting people in, and it’s just tragic to me and to you, I’m sure. Would you like to speak to that at all?”

But Millie Baran wasn’t having any of Joy Behar’s hate-filled drivel and responded by saying that while she empathized with those trying to enter the United States, and understands how tragic being separated from one’s family can be, there can be no excuse for jumping the queue and entering the country illegally.

Millie Baran said, “I realized, who doesn’t want to come to America? The best land in the world. The lucky ones who can come here, a land of opportunity, of freedom. To us, it was a dream to get here.

“Naturally, it was worth it to wait, because when we came here, I practically kissed the earth,” she continued.

“We lived in Brownsville, Brooklyn, for 10 years. I loved the place. My best memories are from there. We felt so free. We were walking the streets, all kinds of people, all races. We felt at home. At night, during the day — we were so deprived of being free, so that was for us a miracle.”

While she said the four-year wait for the chance to move to America was difficult, Baran pointed out the importance of following the laws of the land and said it is not enough to want to enter the country.

“When we saw what happened with the people who wanted to come to America, naturally — it’s a land of laws,” Baran said. “You cannot just come and want to come in.

“But I’m sure that the United States will find a way how to accommodate people who want freedom, who want a good life.”

WesternJournal report: Behar probably realized she had made a mistake in attempting to get a Holocaust survivor to compare her experience with what’s going on at the U.S. border.

She seemed to be at loss for words after her effort backfired.

This isn’t the first time those on the left have likened the president’s policies to those of the Nazis, but whether it’s New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Joy Behar, this overused talking point doesn’t become any more accurate.

Those waiting or detained at the southern border were not taken from their homes against their will, nor are they being executed.

To compare the human rights atrocities in Nazi Germany to the Trump administration’s enforcement of immigration law is unbelievably offensive to those who suffered during the Holocaust.

This provides yet another example of how out of touch and arrogant those on the left really are.