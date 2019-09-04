Woman Refused to Give Her Grandpa a Kidney Because He Was a Pedophile; Now He’s Dead

A nurse who says she was the “only suitable match” for an organ donation for her grandfather, refused to donate a kidney to save his life because she says “he was in the Klan and molested children.”

Now he’s dead.

Not only is it completely okay to cut toxic family members out of our lives, it also goes without saying that we’re under no obligation to donate our organs to nasty relatives who molest children.

Such was the case for this woman who allegedly declined to waste a perfectly good kidney on her dying grandfather on the justifiable grounds that not only was he a member of the KKK, but he was also a pedophile.

The American nurse displayed zero remorse about her decision, which was made while she was a teenager and after she turned out to be the only suitable match for an organ donation.

The story was shared in a post to the Facebook group “I Dream of Being This Petty,” which was screen-captured and shared to Unilad.

The woman, who now works as a nurse, admitted:

“My grandfather died when I was 16 because I refused to give him a kidney. I was the only match. I refused because he was in the Klan and molested children, and I don’t grow kidneys for Klan members and pedos. I registered as a live donor the day he died and I’m donating to a complete stranger next year instead. My boss said I’m a dick.”

TMU reports: Since then, the post has gone viral with most users reacting with support for a decision that not only struck them as being perfectly logical, but “badass” as well.

One user commented:

“I wouldn’t give my kidney up for him … nope.”

A Facebook user said:

“Your body your choice. Period.”

While another commenter noted:

“That’s your kidney so you do whatever you want with it. You have no reason to reduce your lifespan for a bad person. I wish I had this level of courage because I’d certainly not handle people guilt-tripping me.”

According to the National Kidney Foundation, 13 people die every day due to the scarcity of transplantable kidneys, with new people added to the kidney transplant list every 14 minutes.

And while many readers may derive pleasure from news that a pedophile klansman has died from a lack of a kidney transplant, what makes this story remarkable isn’t the fact that the woman refused to take a huge L for a rotten person—but that she made the brave choice of donating a kidney to someone she didn’t know at all.