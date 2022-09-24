Woman Drops Dead at Pharmacy Minutes After Getting COVID Jab

A Canadian woman who dropped dead within minutes of receiving a COVID-19 booster jab was extremely healthy prior to her visit, according to her daughter.

Carol Pearce was in a text exchange with her daughter, Stephanie Foster, when she visited a Shoppers Drug Mart in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on Sept. 14.

“My mom text me right after she got the shot to let me know she was waiting the 15 min and I text her back,” Foster said on Facebook.

Wnd.com reports: Meanwhile, Canada is lifting its requirement that anyone entering the country must be “fully vaccinated,” the Toronto Star reported. The paper said the move came after Canadians were preparing to take part in mass civil disobedience on Oct. 1.

A national survey in the United States by Zogby Strategies found 17% of adults who received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine say they were diagnosed with a new condition within weeks to several months after getting the shot. The figure was 15% for those who had received at least one shot.

On Sept. 4, a fully vaccinated and boosted 24-year-old Canadian TV reporter, Matthew Rodrigopulle, died unexpectedly at his home of a heart problem.

Foster said she was told by a doctor that her mother was “dead before she hit the floor.”

“My beautiful Mother’s life was taken yesterday by the COVID BOOSTER SHOT … She was happy and perfectly healthy,” said Foster.

“Spent yesterday morning visiting me at my house up until her appointment time. She left for her appointment happy and energetic! She had no medical issues at all!!”

A video was later posted on Twitter of a woman with the account Heart4Truth Twitter inquiring at the pharmacy about getting a COVID-19 shot and asking if anyone had suffered any side effects.

The employee said some people experience soreness at the site of the shot and others get a fever.

The woman pressed further, saying someone had died at the pharmacy after getting the shot. The employee didn’t deny her claim but said that due to privacy laws, she couldn’t say anything about the incident.

Heart4Truth alleged a friend “witnessed” Pearce’s death.

On Wednesday, a woman dropped dead at this Saskatoon Shoppers Drug Mart after her booster. A friend of mine witnessed it. Two days later, they are refusing to be honest with people about the potential harms. Please share, it could save someone’s life. pic.twitter.com/hvhKwl1TVy — Heart (@Heart4Truth) September 17, 2022

The Western Standard reported a candidate for office in Saskatoon, Mark Friesen, posted a video on social media calling for the “experimental mRNA” boosters to be “immediately stopped.”