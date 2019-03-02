Woman Celebrates Mountain Lion Slaying; Poses with Blood-Soaked Hands

A hunter in Colorado has come under fire after she gleefully shared images of the brutal slaying of a beautiful mountain lion.

The animal preservation group Prairie Protection Colorado has publicly condemned the young female hunter, identified as Franschesca Esplin, who shared images of her aiming a black rifle and manhandling the carcass with blood-soaked hands after she shot it down.

Disclose.tv reports: Ms. Esplin, a taxidermist by trade, was ‘still on cloud 9’ when she took to her Facebook page after the hunt and posted a series of exuberant comments relating to killing the animal. Ms. Esplin told her followers that slaughtering a mountain lion had been on her ‘bucket list forever’ and extended her thanks to those who had helped her out. She proclaimed to her followers that she delighted at the outcome of the bloodthirsty hunt and said that she now realized by hunting was so addictive.

Speaking about the disturbing Facebook post, which has since been deleted, Prairie Protection Colorado explained that this was indicative of a typical sadistic and dangerous mindset among those people who choose to hunt for pleasure.

This is the mentality of people who kill predator species for sport and fun. Make no mistake that Colorado's wildlife… Posted by Prairie Protection Colorado on Thursday, February 21, 2019

A spokesperson from Colorado Parks and Wildlife has spoken publicly to confirm that Ms. Esplin did not commit an offense in killing the mountain lion. For Prairie Protection Colorado, this is precisely the problem. The group has called for a complete ban on the killing of mountain lions. The group has stated that the laws in Colorado are not restrictive enough in preventing the slaughter of wild animals but are in fact helpful to hunters seeking out animals to kill.

In Colorado, hunting in the mountains is illegal but individuals can obtain a so-called ‘lion license’ which allows them to track the wild animals and ‘harvest’ (hunting parlance for killing) one bobcat in the period of every hunting season. For animal activists, these measures are completely unacceptable and are potentially destructive to the local wildlife and ecosystem in their state.