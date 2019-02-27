Woman Who Attacked MAGA Supporter Is Illegal Alien; Arrested by ICE Tuesday

The woman who attacked a man at a Massachusetts restaurant earlier this month for wearing a MAGA hat was arrested by ICE Tuesday morning for overstaying her 1994 tourist visa.

“Deportation officers with ICE’s Fugitive Operations Team arrested Rosiane Santos, an unlawfully present citizen of Brazil, today near Falmouth, Massachusetts,” said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement John Mohan.

Boston talk radio legend Howie Carr reported on the arrest:

“Santos is currently facing local charges for assault and other offenses,” he said. “She is presently in ICE custody and has been entered into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts.”

Falmouth police arrested Santos, 41, on Feb. 15 after she allegedly assaulted Bryton Turner, 23, of Mashpee, who was wearing a MAGA hat. The incident led to greater scrutiny of her immigration record, local law enforcement officials said.

“The minute I walked in and sat down, the woman [Santos] said something to me, she said, ‘What does your hat say, what does your hat say,’ and I showed her, ” Turner said on the Howie Carr Show on Friday. “She goes, ‘Why would you wear that here?’,” he said. “And I said, it’s America and I can wear this hat wherever I want.”…

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Santos came to the United States in 1994 on a tourist visa from Brazil and never left, according to ICE officials….

The victim, Bryton Turner, recorded video of some of the incident.

Cape News reported the original charges against Santos:

Rosiane V. Santos, 41,…, East Falmouth; disorderly conduct, assault and battery on February 15 in Falmouth; pretrial hearing scheduled for March 20, released on personal recognizance.