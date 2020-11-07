Woman Arrested for Spitting in Cops Face Was Former Nadler Intern

The far-left woman who was arrested after spitting in the face of a cop on Wednesday is a former intern for Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler.

Devina Singh, 24, was identified as the woman seen on video yelling “Fuck you, fascist” at a NYPD officer before she spat in his face.

The 24-year-old New York University graduate was yanked to the ground and arrested on charges of harassment, obstruction and violation of local law.

Deranged activist says “f—k you fascist”, spits on police officer and is promptly arrested in the West Village. pic.twitter.com/HezzGK4FBo — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 5, 2020

Dailycaller.com reports: Singh is reportedly a public health graduate of NYU and was an intern for Nadler for approximately 5 months between 2018 and 2019, according to the Post’s review of her Facebook.

The 24-year-old claimed she spat on the officer because “[the NYPD] hit us with their bikes repeatedly,” she told the Post.

Woman charged with spitting in NYPD sergeant's face at Manhattan protest https://t.co/05OfJtCGyY pic.twitter.com/GRuPnrpgy1 — New York Post (@nypost) November 5, 2020

Singh was arrested at two separate demonstrations in September and October before her Wednesday apprehension, according to the New York-based outlet. The NYU graduate reportedly boasted about her September booking on social media, calling an NYPD deputy inspector “Little Dick Nik,” the Post reported.

A total of around 60 people were arrested during the Wednesday demonstration, according to the Post. Another woman was apprehended by law enforcement after she purportedly punched a high-ranking officer in the face, the outlet reported.