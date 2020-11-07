Woman Arrested for Spitting in Cops Face Was Former Nadler Intern

Devina Singh, 24, was identified as the woman seen on video yelling “Fuck you, fascist” at a NYPD officer before she spat in his face.
The 24-year-old New York University graduate was yanked to the ground and arrested on charges of harassment, obstruction and violation of local law.
Dailycaller.com reports: Singh is reportedly a public health graduate of NYU and was an intern for Nadler for approximately 5 months between 2018 and 2019, according to the Post’s review of her Facebook.
The 24-year-old claimed she spat on the officer because “[the NYPD] hit us with their bikes repeatedly,” she told the Post.
Singh was arrested at two separate demonstrations in September and October before her Wednesday apprehension, according to the New York-based outlet. The NYU graduate reportedly boasted about her September booking on social media, calling an NYPD deputy inspector “Little Dick Nik,” the Post reported.
A total of around 60 people were arrested during the Wednesday demonstration, according to the Post. Another woman was apprehended by law enforcement after she purportedly punched a high-ranking officer in the face, the outlet reported.
