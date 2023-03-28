Woke WSU Professor Caught Encouraging Students To Murder Conservatives on Campus

Conservative speakers on college campuses should be murdered, according to a Wayne State University professor who has declared that censoring those with conservative views is no longer enough.

Reason reports that an English professor posting under the name of Steven Shaviro wrote about freedom of speech on college and University campuses, “I think it is far more admirable to kill a racist, homophobic, or transphobic speaker than it is to shout them down.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

In the post, the professor also wrote “The exemplary historical figure in this regard is Sholem Schwarzbard, who assassinated the anti-Semitic butcher Symon Petliura, rather than trying to shout him down. Remember that Schwarzbard was acquitted by a jury, which found his action justified.”

After the disturbing post was reported to the college, the police were notified and the professor was placed on leave.

WDIV 4 News filed a report:

The woke mindset is becoming increasingly fascist and allows no room in society for anybody who holds different opinions. And they feel increasingly justified in taking out anyone who disagrees with their radical worldview.

Fastest growing mass shooter demographic per capita in human history is the trans community — VISH BURRA 🏴‍☠️ (@VishBurra) March 28, 2023

The statements by the Wayne State University professor are particularly disturbing as they come in the wake of a shooting rampage at a Catholic school in Nashville, Tennessee, Monday where 28-year-old female-to-male transgender Audrey Hale is suspected of shooting and killing 6 people, including three children.

Posts circulating on social media showed how shooting suspects in four recent mass shootings in America identified as woke and LGBTQ.