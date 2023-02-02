Woke Welsh Rugby Bosses Ban Tom Jones Song ‘Delilah’ At Matches

The Welsh Rubgy Union has decided to axe the song Delilah from its Principality Stadium playlist over concerns that it glorifies domestic violence.

The 1968 Tom Jones hit is about a jealous lover who murders his unfaithful partner, has become an iconic Welsh rugby anthem and has regularly been played and sang by fans before games in Cardiff.

A stadium spokesman told the BBC it was “respectfully aware that it is problematic” and now pre-match crowds in Cardiff will also be denied from hearing it.

He said: “Delilah will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium.

Guest choirs have also more recently been requested not to feature the song during their pre-match performances and throughout games.

The WRU condemns domestic violence of any kind.”

We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter.

Breitbart reports: The decision follows a week in which the chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union was forced to resign, following allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism within the organisation.

Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit made an oblique reference to the decision via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon: “All the things they need to do and they do that first…”

Others joined him to point out the absurdity of banning songs.

How ridiculous. Nearly every other song will be banned if this line is taken.

