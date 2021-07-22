‘Woke’ US Women’s Soccer Team Cry in Horror As They Lose to Sweden

The far-left ‘woke’ US Women’s soccer team were crushingly defeated on Tuesday after they lost 3-0 against Sweden.

90 minutes after the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) took a knee for Black Lives Matter before their Olympic matchup against Sweden, they were left humiliated and tearful after failing to score a single goal.

The U.S. women’s soccer team was stunned by Sweden, losing 3-0, in its opening match of the 2020 Olympic Games.



The loss by the USWNT snapped a 44-match unbeaten streak. pic.twitter.com/7FoZ7WNP7W — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 21, 2021

Sweden takes down the USWNT in their second-straight meeting at the Olympics and puts an end to their 44-game unbeaten streak pic.twitter.com/kWMPQo1syP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 21, 2021

Breitbart.com reports: The U.S. sports equivalent of a 3-0 loss in soccer is probably somewhere in the neighborhood of a 45-0 blowout in football or a 10-0 loss in baseball. So, needless to say, this is bad, real bad.

This is a pretty accurate display of how the day went for the U.S. women.

Summary Of The #USWNT Loss To Sweden pic.twitter.com/hS35B7yTGZ — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 21, 2021

Interestingly, the USWNT is not the only woke U.S. sports team to faceplant during Olympic or pre-Olympic competition. The U.S. Men’s Basketball Team, many of whom took a knee of proudly displayed social justice messaging on their uniforms over the last year, took two stunning losses to Nigeria and Australia before somewhat righting the ship.

So, given that pattern of wokeness leading to defeat, maybe it’s time to get off your knees and play ball.