‘Woke’ US Women’s Soccer Team Cry in Horror As They Lose to Sweden

90 minutes after the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) took a knee for Black Lives Matter before their Olympic matchup against Sweden, they were left humiliated and tearful after failing to score a single goal.
Breitbart.com reports: The U.S. sports equivalent of a 3-0 loss in soccer is probably somewhere in the neighborhood of a 45-0 blowout in football or a 10-0 loss in baseball. So, needless to say, this is bad, real bad.
This is a pretty accurate display of how the day went for the U.S. women.
Interestingly, the USWNT is not the only woke U.S. sports team to faceplant during Olympic or pre-Olympic competition. The U.S. Men’s Basketball Team, many of whom took a knee of proudly displayed social justice messaging on their uniforms over the last year, took two stunning losses to Nigeria and Australia before somewhat righting the ship.
So, given that pattern of wokeness leading to defeat, maybe it’s time to get off your knees and play ball.