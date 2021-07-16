‘Woke’ UK Police Boast About Arresting 12-Year-Old Boy Over Offensive Tweets

Police in the UK have bragged about arresting a 12-year-old boy for sending mean and offensive messages on social media.

Yes, really.

Following the mainstream media’s hysteria over a handful of racist messages sent to black England footballers after the Euro’s last Sunday, West Midlands Police jumped at the chance to boast that it had taken urgent action.

“#ARRESTED| We were alerted to a series of racist messages sent to a footballer today and after looking into them and conducting checks, we have arrested a boy,” the tweet said. “The 12-year-old from #Solihull has been taken to custody. Thanks to everyone who raised it. Racism won’t be tolerated.”

#UPDATE | The 12-year-old boy arrested in connection with racist social media messages sent to a footballer has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

Racism has no place in society and we're attempting to contact the footballer to obtain a statement. — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) July 13, 2020

Summit.news reports: In a follow up tweet, the force added that it had contacted the footballer in question to “obtain a statement.”

In other words, authorities are attempting to have a multi-millionaire footballer amplify the issue and potentially expose the identity of and ruin the life the child responsible for the messages.

Reaction from other Twitter users was vitriolic.

“Imagine bragging about arresting a prepubescent child over a tweet,” commented Ian Miles Cheong.

Imagine bragging about arresting a prepubescent child over a tweet. https://t.co/qVn2s0Y9ce — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 15, 2021

“You’ve arrested 12 year old for an offensive tweet. Impressive. Good to know resources are being directed appropriately,” added another.

You've arrested 12 year old for an offensive tweet.



Impressive. Good to know resources are being directed appropriately. — Magdeburg (@TallowWolves) July 12, 2020

“I’m pro-police, but you all are a bunch of wankers,” remarked Dan Gainor.

I’m pro-police, but you all are a bunch of wankers. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) July 13, 2021

“So, police spring into action over a silly kid sending hurty words, but stand back & allow vandalism & extremism by BLM? Is that how it works now?” asked another.

So, police spring into action over a silly kid sending hurty words, but stand back & allow vandalism & extremism by BLM? Is that how it works now? — ROSETTA TICKNER (@RosettaTickner) July 14, 2020

“You freaking losers. You ought to be ashamed of yourself,” said Kurt Schlichter.

You freaking losers. You ought to be ashamed of yourself. https://t.co/slil8EbcKb — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 15, 2021

The moral panic over “racist” messages sent to black England footballers was largely a contrived hoax.

The vast majority of the messages originated with fake bot accounts or people primarily from India and the Middle East.

Despite this, the British media has spent the entire week hysterically amplifying the issue in a bid to force the government to impose new laws which would end online anonymity by making people provide official identity documents when opening a social media account.