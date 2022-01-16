Woke School Fires Teacher for Not ‘Meowing’ Back at Student Who Identifies as a Cat

A teacher has been fired from her job after she refused to “identify with” a student who “identified as a cat” by meowing back at the child in class.

Yes, really.

“Okay, okay. I’ve got to rant for a minute,” the teacher says in a TikTok video. “Just when I thought school couldn’t get any weirder, it did today.”

“I’m a sub, and the most important we do is take roll, so the school gets paid. So, I’m looking at the seating chart as I’m going up and down the rows and marking who’s here and who’s not,” the TikTok user continues in the clip. “I get to the third row and I hear this ‘meow!’ Uhhh, excuse me? Excuse me?” she narrates.

“I start looking on the ground, through the fourth row—everything’s good. Go to the fifth row—everybody’s there. Then I hear ‘meow!’ I’m like, ‘Okay, what’s up with that? Who’s doing it?’ And this little girl in the very front row says, ‘You have to meow back at him; he identifies as a cat.’ Are you kidding me?” she asks.

“I said, ‘Is there a litter box in here somewhere?’ My sarcasm self: I probably should not have said that,” the teacher continues in the clip.

“He gets up and he storms out of the classroom, and I’m like, ‘Ruff!’ Of course, the entire class is laughing. I think, ‘Oh, no problem, no foul.’ I go to the office—Are you ready for this?—to check out. They said, ‘We no longer need your services if you can’t identify with all the children in the classroom.’ And you wonder why they don’t have any subs!”

“I told the lady, I said, ‘I didn’t know cats were considered people; I thought they were pets.’ Another school off my list,” the teacher concludes.