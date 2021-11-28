Woke School Deploys Armed Agents to Arrest Parents in Their Own Homes

The far-left Round Rock Independent School District (RRISD) in Texas has deployed armed agents to arrest parents in their own homes for speaking out against their ‘woke’ policies.

Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, stated:

“The battle lines are clear: on one side, the Biden administration, public school bureaucrats, and their armed agents; on the other, parents and families who oppose school closures, mask mandates, critical race theory, and corruption.”

“Public school officials have demonstrated a willingness to use police power to silence and intimidate their opponents.”

Two fathers, Jeremy Story and Dustin Clark, spoke out against the school board’s “corruption and school officials’ hostility toward parents.”

In August, while “produc[ing] evidence that the board had covered up an assault by the superintendent, Hafedh Azaiez, against a mistress,” Story, a minister, was cut off midsentence as Azaiez ordered armed officers to forcefully remove him from the premises.

Clark, a retired Army captain, sought to speak against the district’s draconian mask mandate. But the school board “locked the majority of parents out of the room, preventing them from speaking.”

We live in a very normal country where school boards can send cops to your house to arrest you and the FBI views parents as terrorists https://t.co/O3SSr2XNiP — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) November 17, 2021

“As he was dragged out by two officers, Clark shouted to the audience: ‘It’s an open meeting! Shame on you. Communist! Communist! Let the public in!’” Rufo explained.

Breitbart.com reports:RRISD has it’s own police force, Rufo said, explaining: “with a three-layer chain of command, patrol units, school resource officers, a detective, and a K-9 unit.” And only a few days after Clark’s removal from school board premises, the school district “sent police officers to the homes of both men [Story and Clark], arrested them, and put them in jail on charges of ‘disorderly conduct with intent to disrupt a meeting.’” They were released the next morning.

According to Rufo, many parents believe the school board is trying to send a message: “if you speak out against us, we will turn you into criminals.”

But these tactics are not unique to RRISD, explained Rufo:

In Loudoun County, Virginia, for example, where parents have protested against critical race theory and a sexual assault cover-up, the superintendent asked the county sheriff to deploy a SWAT team, riot control unit, and undercover agents to monitor parents at school board meetings.

The Loudoun sheriff did not comply with the superintendent’s request, saying the board had not given “any justification for such a manpower-intensive request.”

The issue of police power intimidation has become federal as well, as Breitbart News reported Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI to look into concerned parents. Breitbart News also reported on a whistleblower revelation that the FBI went as far as to use “counterterrorism tools” to go after parents.

Story and Clark believe what they have gone through has implications beyond RRISD, with Story saying, “This isn’t just about Dustin [Clark] and me. It is about everyone. If they can come for us and get away with it, school boards nationwide will be emboldened to come for you.”