Woke School Cancels Speech of Former Female ISIS Slave for “Promoting Islamophobia”

A woke school board in Canada has cancelled the speech of a former female ISIS slave who escaped the terrorist group – citing that her story would “promote Islamophobia.”

Yes, really.

Nadia Murad had been scheduled to speak to Toronto public school students to share her horrific experiences being enslaved by ISIS terrorists at the age of 14, and later escaping.

Ms. Murad now lives in Germany, and recently released a book entitled, “The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity” documenting her ordeal.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: The woke superintendent of the Toronto School board, Helen Fisher, forbid her students from attending Murad’s February talk, citing the possibility of supposed “Islamophobia” stemming from the event, claiming Murad’s speech would be offensive to her Muslim students. Fisher has since offered an apology, but it’s unclear if she plans to stop her students from attending the speech.

Fisher had also sent the founder of the Toronto book club Murad was scheduled to speak at a printed lecture on her standards for “culturally relevant” reading materials. An account of experiencing crimes at the hands of one of the world’s most evil governments failed to meet Fisher’s standards, which might instead mandate the study of “White Fragility” instead.

Fisher, who features her pronouns on her Twitter account, made her social media presence private in the wake of the controversy.

The Toronto school board itself issued an apology to Murad, suggesting that the superintendent’s apology was mandated by those whom she shares power with.

Murad is a member of the Yazidi community, a Middle Eastern minority who practice an Iranic pre-Islamic religion. ISIS committed extensive crimes against humanity targeting Yazidis, including genocidal mass killings, sex trafficking and slavery.