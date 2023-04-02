Woke Professor Claims There Is No Difference Between Male & Female Skeletons

A classroom erupted into laughter after a “woke” University of Pittsburgh anthropology professor denied there was a difference in male and female bone structure during a discussion about gender.

During the lecture, champion swimmer Riley Gaines, who became a national figure when she objected to trans swimmer Lia Thomas participating in women’s sports, asked professor Gabby Yearwood if he could tell the difference between skeletons.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

She asked the professor “If you were to dig up a human, two humans, a hundred years from now, both a man and a woman, could you tell the difference strictly off of bones?”

The professor replied “No”

When @Riley_Gaines_ asked University of Pittsburgh professor Gabby Yearwood if an archeologist could differentiate between two sets of bones as male and female, Professor Yearwood. who calls himself the “expert in the room,” answers “no” to which the entire audience laughed. pic.twitter.com/Ecxs1NMDTr — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) March 30, 2023

New York Post reports: The response sparked appalled laughter from students, including Gaines, who describes herself on Twitter as a former University of Kentucky swimmer who believes there are “only two sexes.”

Yearwood then insists that he’s the “expert in the room,” according to FOX News.

“Have any of you been to anthropological sites? Have any of you studied biological anthropology? I’m just saying, I’ve got over 150 years of data, I’m just curious as to why I’m being laughed at,” he said before later declaring, “I have a PhD!”

But his “woke” and “unscientific” claim drew heated skepticism on social media Friday.

“This is how far removed the Left is from reality that they must deny basic scientific facts,” tweeted the Independent Women’s Forum, a non-profit focused on economic policy issues.

“When the self-proclaimed “expert in the room” is offended that his assertion that males & females don’t have distinct skeletal differences is laughable, one might wonder what students studying anthropology at the University of Pittsburgh are being taught by their professors,” the group added.

The response led to laughter from several of the students attending the lecture.

Twitter/IWF

Dr. Aisha El Ait Mohr tweeted, “That professor should resign immediately” — while another critic blasted, “back to school for that professor.”

Archeologists rely heavily on pelvis shape to determine the sex of a skeleton along with the general assumption that larger traits are male, including skulls and sizable areas where muscles attach to bone.

But archeologists have admitted mistakes in overlooking intersex individuals, along with small-statured men or large-statured women, according to Discover Magazine and other experts. …

On Friday, some observers argued it may take more information than bones to accurately identify gender.

“Sex encompasses the sum of different biological attributes, including sex chromosomes, certain genes, gametes, sex hormone levels, internal and external genitalia, other secondary sex characteristics, brain neurology and gender,” said one Twitter user wrote.

“Those attributes are not always aligned.”