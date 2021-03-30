‘Woke’ Oregon Cops Detain Driver Who Defended Himself From Antifa Murder Attempt

Police have detained a man in Oregon who attempted to defend himself against an angry mob of Antifa terrorists who wanted to kill him.

The violent far-left group were filmed attacking and almost killing drivers flying American flags outside of the Oregon state capitol in Salem on Sunday.

Police were filmed detaining one of Antifa’s victims for pulling a gun to defend himself after he was pepper-sprayed repeatedly by Antifa thugs.

Breaking: #Antifa smash up a man’s truck at the Oregon state Capitol in Salem. He pulls out a gun and is arrested by responding police. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/H4LTseLllo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2021

Information Liberation reports: You can see in this second angle the man only pulled his gun after being aggressively attacked with pepperspray for a second time (at least):

Another angle of the man who was arrested. #Antifa had vandalized his truck, surrounded him and pepper-sprayed him. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/GTMjSmvSRT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2021

The “Abolish The Police” “protesters” were heard screaming for police to arrest their victim. After the responding police officer ordered the man to the ground, the Antifa cheered and shouted, “Yeah b*tch, get on the ground, b*tch!”

A woman was reportedly nearly killed after Antifa militants threw a tree branch through her window:

#Antifa continue to attack people driving by in front of the Oregon state Capitol. Here, they smash out a truck driver's window. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/0kymKPxSfq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2021

#Antifa impaled the red truck with a large tree branch during their mob attack on the vehicle outside the Oregon state capitol. There was a female passenger in the vehicle at the time who was nearly killed. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/WZARAZoT5A — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 29, 2021

Here’s a bunch of videos from throughout the day showing the mob scene:

Happening now: #Antifa at the Oregon state Capitol damage a car driving by by throwing rocks at it. Local and state police appear to not be intervening. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/pSdIo0a1Sx — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2021

#Antifa at the Oregon state Capitol in Oregon steal a flag off a truck, then pelt it with rocks. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/F5aQqWnGwj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2021

A rioting #antifa militant was nearly run over by a truck at the Oregon state capitol in Salem. #Antifa have gathered there today with weapons. They're throwing rocks at vehicles passing by. Police are not getting involved. pic.twitter.com/vVwpssNDPQ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2021

After hours of violence at the state Capitol in Oregon by #antifa, law enforcement have finally responded. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/hRc1m1D25Y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2021

Salem Police & Oregon State troopers move #antifa rioters away from the street they were occupying and assaulting drivers at. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/Jg0U6d6EAC — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2021

#Antifa attack more people at the Oregon state Capitol. pic.twitter.com/tVl5E2Lwad — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 28, 2021

Salem Police and State Troopers perform a Kettle style arrest with multiple riot vans and make a targeted arrest. #Salem #Portland #Protest pic.twitter.com/QEOwAeniGK — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) March 28, 2021

Keep in mind as you watch these videos that the Biden regime is doing nothing to stop these rioters but is actively plotting to strip patriotic Americans of their rights by declaring them “suspected domestic extremists” and putting them on the No Fly List.

UPDATE: The Salem PD released a statement on Sunday evening which stated that only three people — all appearing to be leftist rioters — were arrested:

Andrew Alan Foy, age 34: Disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal trespass in the second degree Nathan McFarland, age 33: Disorderly conduct in the second degree Anthony Villaneda, age 18: Unlawful pointing of a laser, five counts

The man who was ordered to the ground for defending himself appears to have only been detained and not arrested (at least yet).

UPDATE II:

Nathan Lee McFarland, 33, was arrested at the violent #antifa riot in Salem, Ore. where rioters assaulted drivers in their vehicles outside the Capitol. He was quickly bailed out. McFarland is a regular at extreme far-left gatherings in Oregon. #AntifaRiots #AntifaMugshots pic.twitter.com/BxgNVin24u — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 29, 2021

Andrew Alan Foy, 34, of Portland, traveled down to the Oregon Capitol in Salem to allegedly participate in the violent #antifa riot where drivers were assaulted. He's charged with several criminal offenses. He is from a well-to-do family in Chesapeake, Va. #AntifaMugshots pic.twitter.com/XZTg9SkwQb — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 29, 2021