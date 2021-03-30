‘Woke’ Oregon Cops Detain Driver Who Defended Himself From Antifa Murder Attempt

Police have detained a man in Oregon who attempted to defend himself against an angry mob of Antifa terrorists who wanted to kill him.
The violent far-left group were filmed attacking and almost killing drivers flying American flags outside of the Oregon state capitol in Salem on Sunday.
Police were filmed detaining one of Antifa’s victims for pulling a gun to defend himself after he was pepper-sprayed repeatedly by Antifa thugs.
Information Liberation reports: You can see in this second angle the man only pulled his gun after being aggressively attacked with pepperspray for a second time (at least):
The “Abolish The Police” “protesters” were heard screaming for police to arrest their victim. After the responding police officer ordered the man to the ground, the Antifa cheered and shouted, “Yeah b*tch, get on the ground, b*tch!”
A woman was reportedly nearly killed after Antifa militants threw a tree branch through her window:
Here’s a bunch of videos from throughout the day showing the mob scene:
Keep in mind as you watch these videos that the Biden regime is doing nothing to stop these rioters but is actively plotting to strip patriotic Americans of their rights by declaring them “suspected domestic extremists” and putting them on the No Fly List.
UPDATE: The Salem PD released a statement on Sunday evening which stated that only three people — all appearing to be leftist rioters — were arrested:
Andrew Alan Foy, age 34: Disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal trespass in the second degree
Nathan McFarland, age 33: Disorderly conduct in the second degree
Anthony Villaneda, age 18: Unlawful pointing of a laser, five counts
The man who was ordered to the ground for defending himself appears to have only been detained and not arrested (at least yet).
UPDATE II: